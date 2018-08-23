Popular Topics
Evidence corroborates claims Sars being destroyed, Nugent commission told

Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg says the evidence so far corroborates the various versions.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent pictured on 2 July 2018. Picture: EWN
55 minutes ago

PRETORIA – As the Nugent Commission of Inquiry hears one damning claim after another of how the South African Revenue Services (Sars) has been destroyed, it’s emerged that no one has yet come forward to reject these allegations.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent has been tasked with investigating tax administration and governance over a four year period starting in 2014 when Tom Moyane was appointed as commissioner.

The commission heard on Wednesday how the organisation’s enforcement and investigations capacity were decimated when the units were disbanded.

The inquiry has spent the last two days hearing evidence of how the new organisational structure imposed under Moyane’s leadership, effectively decimated what was a well-oiled revenue collection machine.

Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg says the evidence so far corroborates the various versions.

“Judge may I say that no one has come forward with evidence or affidavits that counters this. Anybody who disagrees with this has an opportunity to submit an affidavit as these witnesses have done. But so far, we don’t have evidence that suggests otherwise.”

The commission has called on witnesses to come forward.

Timeline

