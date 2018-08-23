EFF questions credentials of firm hired to process land hearing submissions
Parliament says it hired a service provider to assist with analysing the submissions at the hearings which stand at 149,000.
CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called into question the company hired by Parliament to process the hundreds of thousands of submissions made during the land expropriation public hearings.
But the EFF is sceptical about the company’s credentials after a preliminary report found that the majority of submissions made so far are not in support of a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
EFF leader Julius Malema has warned Parliament that it may have been set up by the directors of the company.
He says the company, which is not named, seems to have taken a position on the outcomes of the land hearings based on the preliminary findings.
“And to show that they’re setting us up and they’ve got a position, that’s why their friends are reminding us, although it’s not a referendum, these are the numbers.
“The whole idea was to try and seek to create an impression that the majority of the submissions do not agree with this, even when you said numbers do not matter. Why put numbers if number do not matter [sic]?”
The committee will now allow all those who made written submissions to have a chance to make oral presentations before a report is finalised and tabled.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
