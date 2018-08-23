Popular Topics
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos

In a video that’s gone viral, Catzavelos is heard boasting about being on a Greek beach without a single black person in sight.

Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Supplied.
Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Supplied.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – With mounting calls for authorities to take action against Adam Catzavelos, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has given the police until 5pm on Thursday to arrest him.

In a video that’s gone viral, Catzavelos is heard boasting about being on a Greek beach without a single black person in sight.

He uses the K-word to refer to black people.

His relatives have dismissed him from the family business, St George’s Fine Foods, with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, the red berets laid a criminal complaint against the Joburg businessman at the Bramley Police Station.

The EFF’s Mandisa Mashego says they’ve given the police enough evidence and information to assist them to act swiftly against Catzavelos.

“We’ve given them everything, we’ve given them evidence. We’ve given them the guy’s address and we’ve even given them his ID number. There’s nothing for them to do, they must go and arrest.”

Mashego has called on South Africans to boycott businesses owned by racist people.

“His company has forced him to resign; we don’t care. They can do whatever they want to help make themselves feel better.”

The EFF says it will also push for the criminalisation of racism in the country.

At the same time, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has commended the quick call to action by the South African public for the racist remarks made Catzavelos.

The foundation's Zaakirah Vadi says: “I think we should be applauding the public for taking this matter for calling out racism.

“We must ensure that racists who are still blatantly and arrogantly racist are made to pay. And I think it’s quite sad that this takes place after the Penny Sparrow incident.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

