Durban Qalandar owner to take CSA to court over T20 inclusion

Durban Qalandars CEO Sameen Rana confirmed to EWN SPORT, the group will be taking the legal route in a bid to have their Durban franchise retained.

CAPE TOWN - The failed Global League T20 (GLT20) continues to plague Cricket South Africa (CSA) with damaging blows coming thick and fast.

CSA is now consumed with the repercussions of an already costly postponement of the GLT20 as Durban Qalandars owners confirmed their intent to EWN SPORT of impending legal action against the body.

This comes off the back of the announcement that Supersport has officially pulled the plug on their proposed equity partnership with CSA in a new refreshed T20 League.

This new league would not permit private ownership as with the previous GLT20, meaning previous committed investors were effectively shut out of new league.

“I instructed my legal team in South Africa to file the paper in the court (this week). I didn’t want to take the matter into court but CSA has given us no other option.”

The final straw seems to be a letter sent to Rana on Tuesday evening, from CSA, which left the investors with more unanswered questions and no clarity according to Rana.

“I don’t know if they wanted to buy time coming up with these type of letters. I don’t want to waste my time anymore, this was not my preferred option. I wanted to discuss and finalize these things through negotiations but it doesn’t seem the CSA existing team understand our point of view. I have no other option except to go the court.

“My hope is in the legal system of South Africa. I do not care if SuperSport come on board or they don’t come on board. I believe the legal system in South Africa will give us the justice.”

The investors of the Durban Qalandars join the Pretoria Mavericks and Nelson Mandela Bay Stars owners in taking the legal route. The private owners have been frozen out as CSA seeks more control in a new six-team competition with a private company tasked with finding the ideal location for the six teams.

Rana and the Qalandars investors are adamant that the law is on their side and they have a right to retain their franchise in whatever T20 competition takes place on South African shores.

CSA has reimbursed various investors of their $250,000 deposit, hoping that it will compensate for their non-involvement in any new T20 competition. However, the Qalandars have not taken up that option and instead remained steadfast that CSA will honour the initial contract.

After months of negotiations, which saw CSA have high-level meetings with a handful of franchise owners in Dubai and Mumbai, Rana has lost confidence in the CSA leadership.

“The letter they sent me last night is really disappointing. They probably do not understand the basic law, they do not know what they are doing, they do not know what direction they're going and they do not have the courtesy to communicate appropriately.

“I believe they (CSA) lack the ability to manage a global investor. Their understanding of franchise cricket and the league is pretty basic. They need to understand that people who commit $50 million are not joking, it’s big money.

“They need to be more respectful in terms of communicating, forget about respectful, at least be clear in communication of what they want to achieve.”

Rana reiterated that the lack of transparency from CSA, suggesting he found out about the postponement of the competition last year via media reports.

While CSA CEO Thabang Moroe indicated that the new rebranded T20 League would go ahead in November, Rana believes that this is almost impossible both logistically and legally.

“I have my legal clarity that Durban Qalandars franchise belongs to us, so without our engagement or involvement, this (T20 League) is not possible legally.

“By this time last year, we had the draft done, we had the venues (fixtures) done, we had everything done. There are no teams, no players. I don’t think they can do it in such a short time because there are multiple factors."

The frustration of the various owners and investors will be spilling into court and this could potentially be bad news for an already beleaguered CSA, who will brace themselves for a costly legal battle with franchise owners who have deep pockets.