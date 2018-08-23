Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide case postponed
Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide in connection with a car crash back in 2014 in Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has been postponed to October in the Randburg Magistrates Court.
Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide in connection with a car crash back in 2014 in Sandton. He appeared in the dock on Thursday morning flanked by his father.
It was a brief appearance for Duduzane Zuma who appeared calm and confident in the packed public gallery. The case was postponed to October to allow his defence team to familiarise themselves with the case.
Prosecutor Yusuf Baba also told the court the State needed more time for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the spotlight was thrust on Jacob Zuma, who had accompanied his son for the court appearance.
The former president sat in the public gallery and listened attentively during the proceedings.
Shortly after his son’s case was postponed, there was a media scrum as journalists and onlookers jostled for his attention.
The father and son left the court accompanied by bodyguards.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
-
Presidency seeks clarity from US on Trump’s land, farm killings tweet
-
'We need racism to be criminalised'
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.