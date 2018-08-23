Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide case postponed

Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide in connection with a car crash back in 2014 in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has been postponed to October in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide in connection with a car crash back in 2014 in Sandton. He appeared in the dock on Thursday morning flanked by his father.

It was a brief appearance for Duduzane Zuma who appeared calm and confident in the packed public gallery. The case was postponed to October to allow his defence team to familiarise themselves with the case.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba also told the court the State needed more time for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the spotlight was thrust on Jacob Zuma, who had accompanied his son for the court appearance.

The former president sat in the public gallery and listened attentively during the proceedings.

Shortly after his son’s case was postponed, there was a media scrum as journalists and onlookers jostled for his attention.

The father and son left the court accompanied by bodyguards.

