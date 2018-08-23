Dlamini Zuma: Ramaphosa's hands tied over Fees Must Fall amnesty

Dlamini Zuma delivered the keynote address at Stellenbosch University last night at a student event organised by Sasco.

CAPE TOWN – Minister of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has told Fees Must Fall protestors that while she applauds the cause and what it has achieved, President Cyril Ramaphosa's hands are tied when it comes to criminal charges against students.

Some took the opportunity to question the Minister in the Presidency about the plight of students who still face charges from the Fees Must Fall protests.