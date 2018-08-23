Damage to CT public transport infrastructure since 2015 nears billion of rand
The provincial Department of Transport and Public Works says close to 150 train carriages have been lost because of vandalism since 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Damage to public transport infrastructure in Cape Town over the past three years amounts to nearly a billion rand.
This is according to Transport MEC Donald Grant, who will be debating safety and public transport in the provincial legislature on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, another train carriage went up in flames at Koeberg Train Station, bringing the number of train-related fires in recent months to seven.
This equates to around R450 million in losses since October 2015.
Grant says the rail network has suffered damages worth about R700 million in the past three years.
“We’ve been working with the SA Police Service to look for solutions. And until we start getting convictions for people who arrested, where cases have been made, there’s going to be no deterrent for people to stop breaking the law.”
Grant says the bus and minibus taxi industries have also suffered and contributed to the losses.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
