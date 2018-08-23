DA: We'll pursue other legal avenues to be part of Zondo Commission

The DA believes that it's played a key role in exposing state capture and that it should be allowed to play a role in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's pursuing other legal avenues to allow it to participate in proceedings of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Judge Raymond Zondo has turned down a request by the party to cross-examine witnesses.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says the party is disappointed by his decision but won't be giving up the fight just yet.

It says it was disappointed by the cross-examination in the arms deal inquiry and that information it laid before the Seriti Commission wasn't properly interrogated.

Steenhuisen says the party wants to make sure there's no repeat of this at the Zondo Commission.

“We would like some assurance to ensure that there's a proper execution of justice and that we do actually end up with those heads on the spikes, and not like we have seen in other commissions before ... inconclusive findings.”

He says while the DA is optimistic about the Zondo inquiry, the track record of previous commissions have done little to instill confidence in South Africans that those responsible will be prosecuted or held accountable.

