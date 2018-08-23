DA: ANC should appear before Zondo Commission
The DA claims there's a lack of political will from the ANC to hold those within its ranks accountable for corruption.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says state capture has led to a culture of impunity, and that two years since the project was revealed, no one has been prosecuted.
The opposition believes the African National Congress (ANC) as a political organisation should be called to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry investigating state capture.
The DA says it’s the ANC which allowed the looting through state capture, and now it must answer to South Africans who've paid the price.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says the party is taking legal advice on how it can force the ANC to explain its role in state capture before the Zondo Commission.
“This was a coordinated party response. It wasn't a bunch of rogue individuals. This was something that was spawned, supported and reinforced by the political party itself.”
The DA says since the ANC has failed to act against its own, law enforcement authorities should not use the inquiry as an excuse not to act.
“We have a criminal justice system, and that criminal justice system must continue to do its work without fear or favour.”
The DA says it will continue to ask probing questions in Parliament until politicians and officials face consequences for their role in state capture.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
