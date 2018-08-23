Correctional Services: Prison overcrowding remains serious problem
The department says that nationwide, it currently has a bed capacity for 120,000 inmates, but currently caters to 161,000.
JOHANNESBURG – The Correctional Services Department says that overcrowding at its prison facilities remains a serious problem and continues to stretch its resources.
The department says that nationwide, it currently has a bed capacity for 120,000 inmates, but currently caters to 161,000.
It says that due to overcrowding, mainly in the major municipalities, inmates have to be moved to centres that are less populated.
The department says that it is sometimes necessary to move inmates to other facilities to ensure that their rights are respected.
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says that despite this, if people commit crimes, they must face the consequences.
“When you talk about overcrowding, it’s largely in the metros. When you go in the outskirts, you do not experience the same amount of overcrowding.”
Nxumalo says it’s discouraging that the country's inmate population is getting younger.
“And they’re serving long sentences, so it is a concern that we must attend to it.”
He says the department will continue to discuss with organised labour issues facing prisons.
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.