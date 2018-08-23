Popular Topics
Correctional Services: Prison overcrowding remains serious problem

The department says that nationwide, it currently has a bed capacity for 120,000 inmates, but currently caters to 161,000.

FILE: Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
93 days ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Correctional Services Department says that overcrowding at its prison facilities remains a serious problem and continues to stretch its resources.

The department says that nationwide, it currently has a bed capacity for 120,000 inmates, but currently caters to 161,000.

It says that due to overcrowding, mainly in the major municipalities, inmates have to be moved to centres that are less populated.

The department says that it is sometimes necessary to move inmates to other facilities to ensure that their rights are respected.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says that despite this, if people commit crimes, they must face the consequences.

“When you talk about overcrowding, it’s largely in the metros. When you go in the outskirts, you do not experience the same amount of overcrowding.”

Nxumalo says it’s discouraging that the country's inmate population is getting younger.

“And they’re serving long sentences, so it is a concern that we must attend to it.”

He says the department will continue to discuss with organised labour issues facing prisons.

