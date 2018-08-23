Cabinet approves draft IRP for public comment
The IRP maps out the country's proposed energy mix, including coal, renewables and nuclear.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for public comment.
The IRP maps out the country's proposed energy mix, including coal, renewables and nuclear.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says energy infrastructure needs to be extensive enough to meet the needs of commerce and industry as well as households.
“The finalisation of the IRP will provide the necessary certainty to industry players as well as consumers in so far as security of electricity supply - in the medium to long term - is concerned.”
Mokonyane says the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) executive committee will discuss the draft report on Friday.
“The Minister of Energy Mr Jeff Radebe and the Department will engage Nedlac executive tomorrow on Friday on the draft report, which will also be published in the Government Gazette and the department’s website by not later than Monday.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
-
[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
-
‘Govt is properly communicating its message on land with the world’
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.