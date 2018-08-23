Cabinet approves draft IRP for public comment

The IRP maps out the country's proposed energy mix, including coal, renewables and nuclear.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for public comment.

The IRP maps out the country's proposed energy mix, including coal, renewables and nuclear.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says energy infrastructure needs to be extensive enough to meet the needs of commerce and industry as well as households.

“The finalisation of the IRP will provide the necessary certainty to industry players as well as consumers in so far as security of electricity supply - in the medium to long term - is concerned.”

Mokonyane says the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) executive committee will discuss the draft report on Friday.

“The Minister of Energy Mr Jeff Radebe and the Department will engage Nedlac executive tomorrow on Friday on the draft report, which will also be published in the Government Gazette and the department’s website by not later than Monday.”

