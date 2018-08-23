Bonang becomes 1st SA woman to grace 'GQ' mag's local cover stand-alone

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Bonang becomes 1st SA woman to grace 'GQ' mag's local cover stand-alone

'GQ' SA unveiled the cover on Thursday afternoon.

Bonang Matheba on 'GQ' magazine's September issue. Picture: @GQdotcoza/Twitter.
Bonang Matheba on 'GQ' magazine's September issue. Picture: @GQdotcoza/Twitter.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bonang "Queen B" Matheba has added another feather in her cap after becoming the first South African woman ever to grace the cover ofGQ magazine stand-alone.

The men's magazine unveiled the cover on Thursday afternoon.

Matheba covers GQ's September "The Power Issue".

She posted the cover on Twitter account, along with the caption ."...what a moment!!!! What a life!! What an awesome God I serve."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA