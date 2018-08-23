Bonang becomes 1st SA woman to grace 'GQ' mag's local cover stand-alone

'GQ' SA unveiled the cover on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Bonang "Queen B" Matheba has added another feather in her cap after becoming the first South African woman ever to grace the cover ofGQ magazine stand-alone.

The men's magazine unveiled the cover on Thursday afternoon.

Matheba covers GQ's September "The Power Issue".

Presenting @bonang_m for #ThePowerIssue this September. The first South African woman ever to grace the cover of @GQdotcoza stand-alone, she discusses the role of power in the year of the woman and reveals what you’ll never hear her talk about. On newsstands 27 Aug. #GQxBonang pic.twitter.com/laHGXvvhWK — GQ South Africa (@GQdotcoza) August 23, 2018

She posted the cover on Twitter account, along with the caption ."...what a moment!!!! What a life!! What an awesome God I serve."