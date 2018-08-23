Bonang becomes 1st SA woman to grace 'GQ' mag's local cover stand-alone
'GQ' SA unveiled the cover on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Bonang "Queen B" Matheba has added another feather in her cap after becoming the first South African woman ever to grace the cover ofGQ magazine stand-alone.
The men's magazine unveiled the cover on Thursday afternoon.
Matheba covers GQ's September "The Power Issue".
Presenting @bonang_m for #ThePowerIssue this September. The first South African woman ever to grace the cover of @GQdotcoza stand-alone, she discusses the role of power in the year of the woman and reveals what you’ll never hear her talk about. On newsstands 27 Aug. #GQxBonang pic.twitter.com/laHGXvvhWK— GQ South Africa (@GQdotcoza) August 23, 2018
She posted the cover on Twitter account, along with the caption ."...what a moment!!!! What a life!! What an awesome God I serve."
....what a moment!!!! What a life!! What an awesome God I serve. 🙏🏽 #GQxBonang pic.twitter.com/selQgM4Zk0— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 23, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Report: Aretha Franklin had no will
-
People in these countries get the most paid vacation days
-
‘Unapologetic about my truth' – Kgosierileng speaks after ‘Project Runway’ exit
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 22 August 2018
-
Smoke and mirrors: BMW, Audi spar on Twitter
-
Meghan Markle’s half-brother accuses her of lacking compassion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.