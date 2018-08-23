Boks wary of 'passionate' Pumas response in Mendoza

The Springboks have travelled to Mendoza to take on Argentina in the return leg of the Rugby Championship and eighth man, Warren Whiteley says they are wary of a passionate Pumas response.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have traveled to Mendoza to take on Argentina in the return leg of the Rugby Championship and eighth man, Warren Whiteley says they are wary of a passionate Pumas response.

The Boks claimed a scrappy 34-21 victory over the Pumas at Kings Park in Durban last week, with wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Aphiwe Dyantyi grabbing a brace of tries each. Rassie Erasmus’ men though are under no illusion that the trip to Mendoza will be a walk in the park.

Loose forward Whiteley expects a much-improved Pumas side that will bring a high level of physicality that was lacking in Durban in front of their home fans.

“It’s not going to be easy playing Argentina at home, they are a different team here and they will be backed by passionate supporters.”

Although the Boks have taste victory in Argentina a few times, Whiteley’s Lions side have struggled in Super Rugby against the Jaguares and so have the other South African franchises. Whiteley says that there needs to be a mental shift in their approach for this game.

“It’s a mental game here and we have all the tools to be successful here. On the day you need to bring that physicality and mental edge because Argentina are one of those teams that won’t go away.”

The Boks have a really good record in Argentina having won four times, losing only once and that 16-all draw at the same venue in 2012. A critical fact about the Boks playing the Pumas in Argentina is that all the games have always been tightly contested and is a testament to how much passion and confidence the Pumas play with in front of their home fans.

Kick-off in Mendoza is at 21:15 on Saturday evening.