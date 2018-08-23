Boks change one for Pumas clash
Lock Franco Mostert comes into the run on side this weekend in the only change to the forward pack.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made only one change to his side to face Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday.
Lock Franco Mostert comes into the run on the side this weekend in the only change to the forward pack.
Mostert was rested for last weekend’s Springbok victory over the Pumas in Durban following his heavy workload so far, this year. He comes back into the starting team for Saturday’s Test and will form a second-row partnership with Eben Etzebeth, which sees Pieter-Steph du Toit moving to the bench as cover.
There are two more changes among the forward replacements. RG Snyman (lock) makes a return to the match 23 in place of Marvin Orie, who is not touring, while Wilco Louw (prop) rotates places with Thomas du Toit.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus explained the inclusion of Mostert in the starting 15.
“Franco needed rest after Vodacom Super Rugby and the June internationals and we, therefore, didn’t consider him for Durban. He’s been our first-choice number five lock and that’s why [he] is starting on Saturday.”
Erasmus kept his backline unchanged and also resisted the temptation to tweak his loose forward combination.
“I want us to build more continuity, and those combinations now have another opportunity to play together and gain more experience.”
Regarding Saturday’s challenge against Argentina, Erasmus said: “We’ve always rated them as a very physical team and we felt the game (in Durban) was physical. They’re going to step it up and I think they will come hard at our mauling, scrums and the breakdowns”
Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Siya Kolisi (c), 6 Francois Louw, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Lionel Mapoe, 23 Damian Willemse.
