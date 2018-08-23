Australian government moves to adjourn parliament

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership looked doomed on Thursday after several senior ministers tendered their resignations and called for a second ballot.

CANBERRA – Australia’s embattled government moved to adjourn parliament on Thursday which would allow its ruling Liberal party to hold a second leadership vote for prime minister.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership looked doomed on Thursday after several senior ministers tendered their resignations and called for a second ballot.

Turnbull narrowly won a ballot on Tuesday against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton. Dutton and senior ministers on Thursday called for a second leadership contest.