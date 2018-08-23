ANC Tshwane to reveal evidence behind calls to oust Solly Msimanga
The party says the City of Tshwane mayor has not been truthful in the execution of his duties, claiming it has evidence to prove this.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane will on Thursday reveal why it believes Mayor Solly Msimanga is unfit for office.
The party says Msimanga has not been truthful in the execution of his duties, claiming it has evidence to prove this.
The party accuses Msimanga of allowing irregular tender processes, which have placed the city at risk.
City manager Moeketsi Mosola is being investigated for his alleged role in irregular tenders.
The ANC also accuses the mayor of nepotism and hiring people without qualifications.
ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela says, “We’re going to provide documentary evidence, meaning papers, signs, emails… everything. In the previous teleconference, last week, we said that the city manager must go, and we’ve achieved that.”
