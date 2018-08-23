ANC calls for fresh elections in Tshwane, Msimanga studies claims against him

This comes while the ANC has announced that it will table a motion of no confidence in Mayor Solly Msimanga next Thursday.

PRETORIA – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has called for early local government elections in the city, claiming the Democratic Alliance (DA) led government is corrupt.

This comes while the party has announced that it will table a motion of no confidence in Mayor Solly Msimanga next Thursday. Chairperson Kgoshi Maepa says he has damning email correspondence between Msimanga and city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

The DA says this is defamation and is considering its legal options.

However, Maepa says fresh elections in the metro are the answer.

“We want a fresh mandate from our people, the residents of Tshwane have to give a final verdict.”

He says the ANC expects other parties to join a motion of no confidence, which Maepa says would be asked to be done through secret ballot.

The ANC has also questioned the appointments of former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp and emergency head Previn Govender - both who don’t have the required qualifications.

Maepa says councillors must do the right thing.

MSIMANGA'S OFFICE PROBES CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS

Msimanga says his office is still studying allegations by the ANC that he was aware of tender irregularities.

Maepa says while his caucus welcomes the council’s intention to suspend Mosola, it accuses Msimanga of using the manager as a scapegoat.

He says corruption within Tshwane is rife and claims the mayor is at the centre of it.

“The executive mayor is dual, joint and severally responsible for the corruption and maladministration associated with the EPMU [Enterprise Project Management Unit] tender irregularities.”

Maepa says Msimanga now has seven days to bring evidence as required by the law to counter evidence that he knew about tender irregularities.

Msimanga’s office says it is still studying the ANC’s allegations and will respond soon.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)