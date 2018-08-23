'An attack against police is an attack against state'

The minister was speaking at a memorial service for three police officers killed in Cape Town over the weekend.

Two constables were gunned down in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday night.

Lonwabo Kili (30) was shot in Delft, and Siyamcela Ncipa (37) was shot twice in the head in Site B Khayelitsha.

Both were robbed of their firearms.

#PoliceMemorial family members lighting candles in honour of their love ones. KP pic.twitter.com/1MDLtWKcVW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2018

Constable Arthur Matu's charred remains were found inside his burnt vehicle, also in Khayelitsha.

The New Apostolic church in Mitchells Plain was packed with family, friends and police members.

The memorial started with a wreath laying and a candle lighting ceremony with police management and family, followed tributes from their colleagues and family members.

The Ncipa family spokesperson Jongikhaya Ncipa says the family is saddened by the loss of a brother and father.

“As [the] family we lost a great leader of our family also in the vicinity where Siya was staying.”

Ncipa has also urged the community to come forward with information, adding that he trusts the police will bring the perpetrators to book.

Speaking about the Khayelitsha shooting, Cele says the killing happened within range of a camera which was then found to be out of order.

“The next day we would have arrested the person ..."

Cele says the police takes this seriously and will be looking into increasing technical responses for members.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)