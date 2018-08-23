5 WC police officers arrested for corruption

Five Vredenburg police members face an array of charges; including the disclosure of unauthorised information, fraud to dealing in drugs and corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Five Vredenburg police members have been arrested for corruption by the provincial anti-corruption investigating unit.

The suspects are between the ages of 31 and 38.

They face an array of charges, including the disclosure of unauthorised information, fraud, dealing in drugs and corruption.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says: “The suspects are alleged to have committed illicit activities while deployed to perform court and crime prevention duties.”

Van Wyk adds that it is alleged that the suspects were colluding with members of the public to carry out activities such as the transportation of drugs while on duty, taking bribes and falsifying information.

They will appear in court on Thursday.

