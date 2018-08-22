Zimbabwe gears up for election court challenge

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Zimbabwe gears up for election court challenge

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in last month’s poll.

FILE: A scuffle broke out after journalists were invited to come into the MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare where police were conducting a search operation during the 2018 elections. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
FILE: A scuffle broke out after journalists were invited to come into the MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare where police were conducting a search operation during the 2018 elections. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
2 hours ago

HARARE – Police in Zimbabwe have ordered people attending today’s Constitutional Court challenge not to take cellphones, laptops or cameras with them.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is challenging President Emmerson's victory in last month’s poll.

The court on Tuesday threw out an application by a local media rights group to allow journalists to livestream the presidential petition via social media.

The Constitutional Court has ruled out anyone other than the state ZBC providing live coverage of the presidential petition.

MISA Zimbabwe had applied to the court to allow livestreaming via Facebook and Twitter, saying social media has a wider reach in Zimbabwe than traditional radio and TV channels.

Police in Harare are warning people who attend today’s court petition not to carry, laptops, cellphones or other recording devices with them.

The authorities say only 50 people will be allowed into the courtroom to hear the case. A special tent has been put up outside the court where another 500, including diplomats, journalists and members of the public, can witness the hearing.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA