Zimbabwe gears up for election court challenge

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is challenging President Emmerson's victory in last month’s poll.

The court on Tuesday threw out an application by a local media rights group to allow journalists to livestream the presidential petition via social media.

The Constitutional Court has ruled out anyone other than the state ZBC providing live coverage of the presidential petition.

MISA Zimbabwe had applied to the court to allow livestreaming via Facebook and Twitter, saying social media has a wider reach in Zimbabwe than traditional radio and TV channels.

Police in Harare are warning people who attend today’s court petition not to carry, laptops, cellphones or other recording devices with them.

The authorities say only 50 people will be allowed into the courtroom to hear the case. A special tent has been put up outside the court where another 500, including diplomats, journalists and members of the public, can witness the hearing.