Wheelchair tennis star Montjane bags multiple sponsorships ahead of US Open
Kgothatso Montjane, who became the first South African wheelchair tennis player to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon in June, will now receive substantial financial backing.
JOHANNESBURG - World number six wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane has secured multiple sponsorships for the first time ahead of her participation in the US tennis Open next week.
Montjane, who became the first South African wheelchair tennis player to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon in June, will now receive substantial financial backing when she has to compete at major tennis events around the world.
Montjane had to put out of the Belgium Open recently because of health reasons. A total of 10 sponsorships have come on board to assist the highest ranked South African wheelchair tennis star with an estimated value of R1.5 million for the next year.
The funds from the sponsorship will go towards Montjane’s flights, accommodation, entry fees, ground transport and meals for the remainder of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
