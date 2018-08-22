Wheelchair tennis star Montjane bags multiple sponsorships ahead of US Open

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Wheelchair tennis star Montjane bags multiple sponsorships ahead of US Open

Kgothatso Montjane, who became the first South African wheelchair tennis player to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon in June, will now receive substantial financial backing.

FILE: SA’s Kgothatso Montjane in the Wimbledon women’s wheelchair semifinals. Picture: @WCTennis/Twitter
FILE: SA’s Kgothatso Montjane in the Wimbledon women’s wheelchair semifinals. Picture: @WCTennis/Twitter
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - World number six wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane has secured multiple sponsorships for the first time ahead of her participation in the US tennis Open next week.

Montjane, who became the first South African wheelchair tennis player to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon in June, will now receive substantial financial backing when she has to compete at major tennis events around the world.

Montjane had to put out of the Belgium Open recently because of health reasons. A total of 10 sponsorships have come on board to assist the highest ranked South African wheelchair tennis star with an estimated value of R1.5 million for the next year.

The funds from the sponsorship will go towards Montjane’s flights, accommodation, entry fees, ground transport and meals for the remainder of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA