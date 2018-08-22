Ugandan authorities apologise after soldiers attack journalists
A military spokesman says the soldiers’ conduct was unprofessional and they would be arrested.
PRETORIA - Ugandan authorities have apologised to journalists beaten by soldiers while covering demonstrations in Kampala this week against the arrest and torture of Members of Parliament.
A military spokesman says the soldiers’ conduct was unprofessional and they'll be arrested.
Footage of soldiers beating journalists in Kampala went viral and Human Rights Watch was among organisations calling for the authorities to step in.
After 32 years in power, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is facing the first popular movement against him, and it’s being led by musician-turned-MP Bobi Wine.
He was arrested last week and beaten so badly he was unable to walk or talk when he appeared in a military court.
Three people have died in the angry demonstrations by Wine’s supporters.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
