Trio nabbed for possession of suspected fake money

JOHANNESBURG - Three men have been arrested in Gezina, eastern Pretoria, after they were found in possession of a substantial amount of suspected counterfeit bank notes.

The notes resembled US dollars and South African rands and were stacked in several bags and boxes.

Their arrests follow a raid by local police acting on a tip-off. The trio is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.

Police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said: “The suspects were found inside one of the units at a block of flats and the suspected counterfeit notes we recovered in a lock-up garage that is reportedly reserved for that unit. Their arrest followed a raid by the local police.”