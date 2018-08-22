Popular Topics
Trio nabbed for possession of suspected fake money

The notes resembled US dollars and South African rands and were stacked in several bags and boxes.

Three men have been arrested in Gezina, eastern Pretoria, after they were found in possession of a substantial amount of suspected counterfeit bank notes. Picture: SAPS.
JOHANNESBURG - Three men have been arrested in Gezina, eastern Pretoria, after they were found in possession of a substantial amount of suspected counterfeit bank notes.

The notes resembled US dollars and South African rands and were stacked in several bags and boxes.

Their arrests follow a raid by local police acting on a tip-off. The trio is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.

Police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said: “The suspects were found inside one of the units at a block of flats and the suspected counterfeit notes we recovered in a lock-up garage that is reportedly reserved for that unit. Their arrest followed a raid by the local police.”

