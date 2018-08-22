Trio nabbed for possession of suspected fake money

-
Ramaphosa says adjusting how fuel price is calculated not easyLocal
Ipid arrests 4th cop after death of Mbongiseni NdlelaLocal
Trump slams Cohen, lauds Manafort after twin legal blowsWorld
Mike Mabuyakhulu’s trial date yet to be setLocal
#RandReport: Rand firms on dollar weakness; stocks upBusiness
CT girl (14) critical after being shot in Kensington 'gang violence'Local
EPL rights deal at ‘low cost’ to SABCSport
Chippa appoint Tinkler as head coach, sack MalaselaSport
Wheelchair tennis star Montjane bags multiple sponsorships ahead of US OpenSport
India wrap up third Test win to set up close series finaleSport
Bulls retain Springboks Gelant and PapierSport
Woods confident of getting the 'job done' soon on PGA TourSport
Oprah Winfrey launches frozen pizza lineLifestyle
Black Motion snubs invite to Israel festival, BDS Movement applaudsWorld
Meghan Markle’s half-brother accuses her of lacking compassionLifestyle
'We need to end our obsession with paid work'Lifestyle
[WATCH] Akiki doll helps children with identityLifestyle
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute backlashLifestyle
Asia Argento denies sexual assault allegationsLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West working on lawsuit settlementLifestyle
Report: Aretha Franklin had no willLifestyle
PAC pays tribute to Zondeni Sobukwe at memorial servicePolitics
Mosola given 7 days to motivate why he shouldn’t be suspendedLocal
Mkhwebane hits back at calls for her to be removed from officePolitics
'Govt working on releasing state’s unoccupied urban land'Politics
EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rantLocal
Mark Willemse awaits communication from DA on disciplinary hearingPolitics
[OPINION] Idris Elba: isn’t it time for a black James Bond?Opinion
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
[ANALYSIS] Kofi Annan: a complicated legacy of achievements and failuresOpinion
[OPINION] How the Orthodox Church in Ethiopia can play a role in reconciliationAfrica
[OPINION] Rethinking the Gender Pep TalkOpinion
[OPINION] We, the inhabitants of devious sanctuariesOpinion
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
Load shedding 'only to be implemented if absolutely necessary'Business
Transnet officials miss deadline to defend why they shouldn't be suspendedBusiness
#AdamCatzavelos: EFF calls for boycott of 'businesses owned by racists'Local
Nugent inquiry hears of possible motive for disbanding Sars' enforcement unitsBusiness
MPs send ill-prepared Eskom officials back to drawing boardLocal
EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rantLocal
Trio nabbed for possession of suspected fake money
The notes resembled US dollars and South African rands and were stacked in several bags and boxes.
JOHANNESBURG - Three men have been arrested in Gezina, eastern Pretoria, after they were found in possession of a substantial amount of suspected counterfeit bank notes.
The notes resembled US dollars and South African rands and were stacked in several bags and boxes.
Their arrests follow a raid by local police acting on a tip-off. The trio is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.
Police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said: “The suspects were found inside one of the units at a block of flats and the suspected counterfeit notes we recovered in a lock-up garage that is reportedly reserved for that unit. Their arrest followed a raid by the local police.”
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds11 hours ago
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up angerone day ago
-
Adam Catzavelos banned from his children’s school following racist video3 hours ago
-
Committee report: 59% against amending Constitution for land expropriation2 hours ago
-
'Catzavelos’s rant a reminder of how deeply entrenched racism in SA is'3 hours ago
-
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods6 hours ago
