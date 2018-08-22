Transnet officials miss deadline to defend why they shouldn't be suspended

CAPE TOWN - Three Transnet officials, including its CEO Siyabonga Gama, have asked for more time to explain why they should not be suspended in the wake of three forensic reports implicating them in malfeasance.

Last week, the board announced that it was contemplating placing Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe on precautionary suspension, and gave them until last Monday, 13 August, to challenge the move.

Gama was part of a team of Transnet officials turned away from Parliament on Wednesday.

MPs said they were uncomfortable receiving a progress report on forensic investigations at the company by officials who are implicated in the findings.

Board chairperson Popo Molefe has told Eyewitness News that neither Gama, Jiyane or Mdletshe has met the deadline to defend plans to suspend them.

Gama has asked for 21 days, incidentally the same amount of time he’s been given to respond to a report by Fundudzi Forensic Investigators. Jiyane also wants more time.

Molefe says the board has agreed to give Mdletshe time until Friday to prepare her submission.

“We haven’t received reasons yet. We have received requests for extensions. The intention is to give only until Wednesday, next week.”

Transnet says the three investigations have all pointed to the trio having breached finance laws and procurement policies.

The integrity of Gama’s MBA is also being called into question, and the board says he may have wrongfully obtained help from a service provider.

