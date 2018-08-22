Thelle Mogoerane Hosp staff call for CEO's removal after 2 babies die

Hospital CEO Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo has been accused by her staff of failing to take urgent steps to stop the bacterial infection from spreading when it was first identified.

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus has told Eyewitness News management has sought help from other public health facilities in the district to ease overcrowding.

Two babies died at the hospital; one in July and another earlier this month when they contracted a bacterial infection.

While the Gauteng Health Department is investigating the matter, staff members have called for the CEO to be removed.

Hospital CEO Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo has been accused by her staff of failing to take urgent steps to stop the bacterial infection from spreading when it was first identified.

But Mqhayi-Mbambo says it’s the first time she’s heard these allegations.

“The allegations they’ve put on the record there, I was hearing them for the first time. We identified klebsiella in seven units in July and we immediately called the district specialists to come into the institution to assist.”

Employees have accused the CEO of failing to probe the outbreak, saying she went on leave after the first baby died last month.

The Gauteng Health Department has launched an investigation into the allegations.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)