Thelle Mogoerane Hosp staff call for CEO's removal after 2 babies die
Hospital CEO Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo has been accused by her staff of failing to take urgent steps to stop the bacterial infection from spreading when it was first identified.
JOHANNESBURG - The CEO at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus has told Eyewitness News management has sought help from other public health facilities in the district to ease overcrowding.
Two babies died at the hospital; one in July and another earlier this month when they contracted a bacterial infection.
While the Gauteng Health Department is investigating the matter, staff members have called for the CEO to be removed.
Hospital CEO Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo has been accused by her staff of failing to take urgent steps to stop the bacterial infection from spreading when it was first identified.
But Mqhayi-Mbambo says it’s the first time she’s heard these allegations.
“The allegations they’ve put on the record there, I was hearing them for the first time. We identified klebsiella in seven units in July and we immediately called the district specialists to come into the institution to assist.”
Employees have accused the CEO of failing to probe the outbreak, saying she went on leave after the first baby died last month.
The Gauteng Health Department has launched an investigation into the allegations.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video
-
'Govt working on releasing state’s unoccupied urban land'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.