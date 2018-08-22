Tanker with 17 Georgian sailors goes missing off coast of Gabon

British maritime authorities are helping local coastguards in the search for the vessel feared to have been pirated.

PRETORIA - An oil and chemical tanker with 17 Georgian sailors aboard has gone missing off the coast of Gabon.

The 121-metre Panamanian flagged, Greek-owned Pantella sent a distress message before vanishing off tracking radar eight days ago.

Piracy is suspected because the ship’s locator beacon has been turned off.

A Gabonese military official says turning off the beacon is the first thing pirates do on boarding a vessel.

Pirates are a notorious problem for shipping in the area from Gabon to the São Tomé and Príncipe archipelago.

The Georgian foreign ministry in Tbilisi says its concerned for its nationals crewing the missing ship.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)