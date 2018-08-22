Stealthing: a form of rape, says Dr Tlaleng

'Stealthing' is the act of discreetly removing the condom without the knowledge or consent of the other party during sex.

Sexual and reproductive justice expert, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says 'stealthing' is equivalent to rape.

This is a violation of consent and is, therefore, a form of sexual assault.

Dr Tlaleng, as she has become popularly known on Twitter, explains that 'stealthing' can result in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and serious trauma.

She says that conversations about consent should be ongoing between all people, not just between sexual partners, in order to normalise consent in society.

The violation results in not just immediate trauma, but it can lead to the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Doctor of Sexual and Reproductive Health at Disa Clinic

'Stealthing' is a violation, 'stealthing' is sexual assault, 'stealthing' is rape. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Doctor of Sexual and Reproductive Health at Disa Clinic

Consent is not a once-off event, and a relationship status doesn't mean life-long consent either. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Doctor of Sexual and Reproductive Health at Disa Clinic

Consent can be taken back at any time. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Doctor of Sexual and Reproductive Health at Disa Clinic

