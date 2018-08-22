Serena tops Forbes list of highest paid female athletes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Serena tops Forbes list of highest paid female athletes

Williams, who returned to competition in March after giving birth last September, earned $62,000 in winnings over the past year but received $18.1 million from an endorsement portfolio.

Serena Williams. Picture: @MubadalaSVC/Twitter
Serena Williams. Picture: @MubadalaSVC/Twitter
3 hours ago

NEW YORK – Serena Williams was the highest paid female athlete for a third consecutive year in 2018, according to an annual list here published by Forbes on Tuesday that was dominated by tennis players.

Williams, who returned to competition in March after giving birth last September, earned $62,000 in winnings over the past year but received $18.1 million from an endorsement portfolio unmatched among women in sports, Forbes said.

Williams, who will try to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles when she competes at the 27 August to 9 September US Open in New York, earned twice as much off the court as any other female athlete, according to Forbes.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA