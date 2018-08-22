Serena tops Forbes list of highest paid female athletes

Williams, who returned to competition in March after giving birth last September, earned $62,000 in winnings over the past year but received $18.1 million from an endorsement portfolio.

NEW YORK – Serena Williams was the highest paid female athlete for a third consecutive year in 2018, according to an annual list here published by Forbes on Tuesday that was dominated by tennis players.

Williams, who returned to competition in March after giving birth last September, earned $62,000 in winnings over the past year but received $18.1 million from an endorsement portfolio unmatched among women in sports, Forbes said.

Williams, who will try to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles when she competes at the 27 August to 9 September US Open in New York, earned twice as much off the court as any other female athlete, according to Forbes.