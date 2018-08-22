Popular Topics
SAPS Crime Intelligence 'in disarray, still plagued by factionalism'

Crime Intelligence boss Major-General Peter Jacobs says the unit is still stuck in the dark ages with outdated technology that’s not up to standard.

FILE: Hundreds of police officers were deployed to the Cape Town city centre ahead of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: Hundreds of police officers were deployed to the Cape Town city centre ahead of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard how the police’s Crime Intelligence division is in disarray and still plagued by factionalism.

Police management and the head of Crime Intelligence Major-General Peter Jacobs appeared before Parliament’s police committee to brief it on its turnaround strategy.

Their appearance comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that at least 27 officers of South Africa’s Crime Intelligence division have criminal records.

Jacobs says the unit is still stuck in the dark ages with outdated technology that’s not up to standard.

He says the unit also suffered for seven years as a result of acting positions, with the longest being two years.

“Our technology is not up to standards to match the current challenges. So, how do we stay current given the fast pace of technology and infrastructure? That’s something we found was a serious shortcoming.”

Police management says it will now look at an overhaul of the vetting of officials.

Managers have also vowed to keep the SA Police Service apolitical and free from outside influences.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

