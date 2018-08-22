Safa, Bafana Bafana slam SABC over English Premier League rights

The South African Football Association has hit out at the SABC over its plan to broadcast English Premier League games on its SABC 3 channel on Saturday afternoons.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has hit out at the SABC over its announcement that it will broadcast English Premier League games on its SABC 3 channel on Saturday afternoons.

On Tuesday the national broadcaster announced that it will start broadcasting English Premier League live matches on SABC 3 every Saturday afternoon from 16:00, starting with the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United on 25 August.

The news follows the SABC’s failed negotiations with Safa to broadcast Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches on its television stations, citing a lack of funds to acquire the rights for these national matches.

Earlier in August, the government’s communication department and the Sports Ministry intervened in another failed broadcast rights negotiation between the SABC and the Premier Soccer League to broadcast PSL matches on its radio stations.

The Bafana Bafana Twitter account posted a tweet, that has since been deleted, with a screenshot of a TimesLive headline that read ‘SABC too broke to broadcast Bafana matches but has money for English Premier League’ and captioned it ‘Make your own judgement!!’.