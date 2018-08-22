SA unemployment rate 'too high'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says other partners in the economic space including political parties must also play their part.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says unemployment in the country, which currently stands at over 27%, is too high.

He’s acknowledged that corruption is a constraint to growing the economy.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa says Cabinet will be announcing a stimulus package in the coming days to reignite growth and to set the country on an economic recovery path.

An investment summit is due to be held at the end of October.

Ramaphosa says government is not the sole player in the economy.

Government, he says, is a manager and an actor and other partners in the economic space including political parties must also play their part.

But Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says a turnaround can’t happen with the same ministers who served in Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet.

"Can we bring change, so that we can get a new economic trajectory."

But Ramaphosa says Maimane is not contributing to the debate.

"I’ve waited with an open hand for some pearls of wisdom from you, but I have not heard anything wiser from you. And I regret to say you are playing the people and the man and you are not talking to the substantive issues that have to do with economic growth."

ESKOM LOAN TERMS

The president has refused to spell out the terms and conditions of the loan China has given Eskom.

But he’s told Parliament that all agreements the government enters into are above board.

Maimane asked: “Could you bring this house into your confidence as to what are the terms and conditions of this Chinese loan to South Africa and can we be assured that our country is not being sold to mashonisa [loan sharks]?”

Ramphosa explained that many state-owned companies have sought loans from a number of sources here and abroad.

“I mean then it basically means for every little loan we must now bring here to you. We are here to manage this economy, we are not doing anything under secrecy…”

Ramaphosa assured Maimane that all agreements entered into by the government were based on ethics, good corporate governance and the need to advance the interests of South Africans.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)