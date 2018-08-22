SA under pressure to rethink policy on canned lion hunting
Activists and experts have spoken out against the practice at Parliament, warning that it has links to illegal trade in wildlife.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa is coming under mounting pressure to rethink its policy that allows for captive-bred lion hunting and trade in lion body parts.
Activists and experts have spoken out against the practice at Parliament, warning that it has links to illegal trade in wildlife, is damaging South Africa’s image and could deter tourists from visiting the country.
The Environmental Affairs oversight committee is hosting a two-day colloquium on the issue.
South Africa is one of world’s top destinations for hunters wanting to shoot captive-bred lions and the world’s largest exporter of lion bones and skeletons.
This has also put the country at the centre of a storm of criticism over a practice, which the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) has acknowledged is mostly about making money rather than conservation.
Dr Mark Jones of the Born Free Foundation in the United Kingdom has shared his concerns.
“It’s unclear why the DEA would choose to support the business interests of a small group of people driven by the desire to make profit from lions and their body parts at the expense of good conservation practice and in the face of overwhelming international criticism.”
Jones says international tourist organisations are beginning to take note, posing a potential threat to tourist numbers to South Africa.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Adam Catzavelos fired from family business after racist video
-
#AdamCatzavelos 702, Nedbank condemn racist man's video rant
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video
-
'At last their story is out': Mark Minnie speaks on 'lost boys' in last letter
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 21 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.