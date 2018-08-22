SA CPI rises to 5.1% year/year in July

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, rose to 4.3% year-on-year from 4.2%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened to 5.1% year-on-year in July from 4.6% in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose to 0.8% in July from 0.4% in June.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, rose to 4.3% year-on-year from 4.2%, while on a month-on-month basis it increased to 0.6% from 0.2% previously.