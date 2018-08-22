Relief after Dale Steyn’s scan

Steyn suffered a groin injury on Monday playing for Hampshire, and he hopes to be ready for Hampshire’s match vs Worcester on 14 September.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn’s scan revealed a grade 1 strain to the right groin.

There is an estimated 10-14-day recovery period starting from when the injury occurred.

There was concern that it could be another major setback for Steyn.

The 35-year-old, who is only two wickets shy of becoming South Africa’s record wicket-taker in Tests, has suffered multiple injuries over the past few years.

The shoulder injury he picked up in Australia in 2016 kept him out for well over a year, and he returned for 2018 Summer and played the first Test against India before picking up an innocuous heel injury.

Steyn fought his way back in his recovery to play in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, however, he picked up just two wickets and fell shy of breaking Shaun Pollock’s record.

Never had so much attention about my groin area... 😉🤣



Small tweak, nothing serious

7-10 days

Likely to miss 1 game



🏏 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 22, 2018

