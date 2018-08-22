Reiger Park residents set truck alight during early morning protest
Community members started burning tyres and blocking roads just after midnight.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Reiger Park and the Ramaphosa informal settlement on the East Rand have set fire to a truck transporting wood.
Community members started burning tyres and blocking roads just after midnight.
It's not yet clear what they are protesting about.
Police and metro police are on the scene.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's Kobeli Mokheseng says, “At 5:45 this morning, a passing truck transporting wood was set alight in the middle of the road and luckily the driver was not injured. We’re currently investigating the matter.”
No arrests have yet been made.
In Reiger Park (Boksburg) there’s protest action opposite Ramaphosa informal settlement on Elsburg Road between Brug and Archie-Jonas – rocks and burning tyres obstructing the road #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/6VrnKCjKvO— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 22, 2018
#Police are calling for calm after protesters from the #Ramaphosa informal settlement set a #truck alight in #ReigerPark on #Gauteng's #EastRand. Law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation but motorists are urged to avoid the area. Pic: @SAPoliceService #sabc pic.twitter.com/CEdO1x4hK2— Jamaine Krige (@jour_maine) August 22, 2018
