RandReport: Rand firms on dollar weakness; stocks up

At 1616 GMT the rand was 1.35% stronger at 14.2175 per dollar.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Wednesday driven higher by a weakening dollar, while stocks firmed across the board tracking the stronger currency and other emerging markets.

A weaker US dollar, which fell sharply this week after President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve’s interest rate rises, supported the rand’s rally.

Benchmark US government debt yields slid to six-week lows on a flight to safety bid and the dollar weakened further as investors assess how a conviction and a guilty plea of two former advisers could impact Trump.

Even though economists said the central bank was unlikely to act this year, they expected that rising inflation on the back of higher petrol prices would translate into rate hikes soon.

Inflation quickened to 5.1% year-on-year in July from 4.6% in June, Statistics South Africa said.

The Reserve Bank held its benchmark rate for a fifth meeting in a row in July but warned it was ready to tighten policy despite the weak economy in response to rising rand-driven inflationary pressures and offshore volatility.

“There is speculation in the air over South Africa’s central bank potentially raising interest rates, especially when considering how inflation has jumped to its highest level in ten months - to 5.1% - in July,” Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at FXTM said.

“While raising interest rates may limit capital outflows and defend the rand, it could end up negatively impacting economic growth.”

John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said: “policymakers will be hesitant to hike rates too soon.”

After sliding to a two-year low of 15.70 last week as the Turkish crisis triggered a broad flight from emerging markets, the rand has regained some ground, advancing around 8% in the last seven days as the greenback’s rally faltered.

Government bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper down 5.5 basis points to 8.93%.

On the bourse, the All-Share index was 1.64% firmer at 58,126 points while the blue-chip top 40 index rose 1.83% to 52,062 points.

Shoprite’s shares were higher by 3.05% after falling more than 4% on Tuesday on the back of its first annual earnings decline in 19 years.

“I think that was a little overdone,” said Ferdi Heynke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities, referring to the stock’s decline.

Market heavy-weight Naspers was 3.80% stronger at R3,430. Shares in Tencent, in which Naspers holds a 31% stake, rose 2.5%.