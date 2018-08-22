Ramaphosa says adjusting how fuel price is calculated not easy
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the zero-rating of certain food items should bring about some relief to struggling consumers.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says adjusting the way the fuel price is calculated is not as easy as snapping one’s fingers.
But he says the government is aware of the burden it's placing on citizens and it’s an issue that is being addressed.
On Tuesday, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe told Parliament’s Energy Committee that the government would propose a plan to mitigate the effects of the fuel price by the end of September.
On Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the zero-rating of certain food items should bring about some relief to struggling consumers, but that fuel is a commodity over which the country has little control.
“In the end, the solutions have to be measured up with what happens if we reduce the fuel levy, and at the same time what happens if we lose? We lose that revenue and it has an impact on a whole range of other things.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
