Public Protector demands apology from Parliament
The demand is contained in a lengthy written response by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to the committee.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has told Parliament’s Justice Committee it owes her an apology for attacks on her and threats to remove her from office.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen laid a formal complaint against Mkhwebane in the wake of adverse court rulings against her, including the finding that she overstepped her mandate when she recommended the Constitution be changed to amend the Reserve Bank's mandate.
The justice committee was set to discuss Mkhwebane’s response on Wednesday morning.
This has now been postponed after DA MPs complained they only received it late on Tuesday night and had no time to properly consider it.
Eyewitness News has had sight of Mkhwebane’s letter.
In its 25 pages, she sets out why there’s no basis for proceedings to remove her, a key point being that she is appealing adverse findings against her in the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.
Mkhwebane says some members of the committee cannot sit in judgment over her given the “prejudicial comments” they made about her at a meeting in March. She says she faced quote “palpable hostility”.
Mkhwebane also says the committee should apologise to her publicly for what she calls “unseemly public attacks” and threats of her removal.
The committee is expected to discuss Mkhwebane’s response at a meeting next week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
