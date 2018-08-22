Committee report: 59% against amending Constitution for land expropriation

The Constitutional Review Committee says those who made written submissions will now have a chance to make oral submissions before a report is finalised.

CAPE TOWN - Most submissions at Parliament’s land hearings are against a Constitutional amendment to allow for expropriation without compensation.

That’s according to a preliminary report by the constitutional review committee.

It’s met on Wednesday to discuss and analyse the various trends from about 149,000 submissions made during public hearings around the country.

About 89,000 are opposed to an amendment.

The committee was instructed by Parliament to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution is necessary.

Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith says most of those opposed to amending the Constitution in favour of land expropriation without compensation are concerned over the possible threat to the country’s credit rating and food security.

He says those in support want the injustices of the past to be corrected.

Others feel talk of a Constitutional amendment is just an electioneering gimmick.

“In pie-chart form; 59% think the Constitution is fine, 40% think the Constitution needs to be amended and 0.3% are undecided.”

The committee says those who made written submissions will now have a chance to make oral submissions before a report is finalised.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)