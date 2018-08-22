PowerBall Results: Tuesday 21 August 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 21 August are as follows:

Powerball results: 19, 21, 23, 34, 45 PB: 9

PowerballPlus results: 10, 20, 31, 32, 36 PB: 17

For more details visit the National Lottery website.