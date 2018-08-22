Parliament hopeful former Steinhoff CEO, CFO will testify
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Tuesday night gave the go-ahead for the two men to be summoned to appear before the Standing Committee on Finance.
CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and its former chief financial officer, Ben la Grange, could appear in Parliament next week to answer questions related to the global retailer’s share price collapse and accounting scandal.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Tuesday night gave the go-ahead for the two men to be summoned to appear before the Standing Committee on Finance.
Both Jooste and La Grange have so far declined invitations to appear before the committee, prompting its request to Mbete that they be subpoenaed to appear.
The hearing is set down for next Wednesday. Parliament’s finance committee is inquiring into what may be one of the biggest corporate scandals in the country’s history.
Jooste and La Grange will now be summoned to appear, and Parliament says it’s hopeful that they will do so.
Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “There need to be answers. The people of South Africa require answers. We are confident. We are hopeful that there will be cooperation from these two gentlemen.”
Investors and pension funds lost billions when Steinhoff’s share value plummeted last December, after serious accounting irregularities emerged.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos 702, Nedbank condemn racist man's video rant
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
'At last their story is out': Mark Minnie speaks on 'lost boys' in last letter
-
Deregulating fuel price could lead to massive job losses, Parly told
-
No tax holiday for cash-strapped motorists and commuters
-
Nugent inquiry hears how Sars bosses allegedly manipulated tax calculations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.