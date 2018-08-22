PAC pays tribute to Zondeni Sobukwe at memorial service
The 91-year-old struggle veteran died last week at her home in Graaff-Reinet after a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pan Africanist Congress has paid tribute to the late Zondeni Sobukwe at a memorial service held at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.
She was married to the late Robert Sobuke who founded the PAC.
PAC president Narius Moloto said: “You’ll remember the PAC is invincible and in very serious problems in terms of its own life and existence under the leadership of the previous president. Now it was not even able to commemorate and celebrate its own life.”
#ZondeniSobukwe the mood right now at Gauteng Legislature. BD pic.twitter.com/pWA2LAvC9f— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
#ZondeniSobukwe FYI PAC only parliamentary MP Luthando Mbinda and ‘President’ of the party is not here. According to this program he no longer leads the party but Narius Moloto does. BD pic.twitter.com/Y89eR7jBXJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
#ZondeniSobukwe members of PAC executive on the stage. The program of how things will go to commemorate Mama Sobukwe pic.twitter.com/OOYqbi2Y0s— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
#ZondeniSobukwe memorial at Gauteng Legislature. These are some of the PAC members here to pay tribute to the fallen struggle veteran. She died at 91. BD pic.twitter.com/0YK0jxrOSX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
