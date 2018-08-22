Popular Topics
PAC pays tribute to Zondeni Sobukwe at memorial service

The 91-year-old struggle veteran died last week at her home in Graaff-Reinet after a long illness.

The programme of the late Zondeni Sobukwe at her memorial service. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
The programme of the late Zondeni Sobukwe at her memorial service. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Pan Africanist Congress has paid tribute to the late Zondeni Sobukwe at a memorial service held at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

The 91-year-old struggle veteran died last week at her home in Graaff-Reinet after a long illness.

She was married to the late Robert Sobuke who founded the PAC.

PAC president Narius Moloto said: “You’ll remember the PAC is invincible and in very serious problems in terms of its own life and existence under the leadership of the previous president. Now it was not even able to commemorate and celebrate its own life.”

