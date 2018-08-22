Oprah Winfrey launches frozen pizza line

Winfrey is expanding her O, That's Good! food range, which included grocery-store refrigerated soups and side dishes, with pizzas with a crust that is one-third cauliflower.

The 64-year-old media mogul is expanding her O, That's Good! food range from grocery-store refrigerated soups and side dishes to the freezer section and is starting off with pizzas with a crust that is one-third cauliflower.

Winfrey said in a statement: "Pizza is a favourite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends. I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavour you and your family love."

There are four different types of pizza in the range, five cheese, uncured pepperoni, supreme and fire roasted veggie, and the 11-inch dishes will each serve five people.

She is also adding chicken with white and wild rice soup, roasted corn chowder, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes and broccoli cheddar rice, to the range which is part of a co-venture with Kraft Heinz called Mealtime Stories.

Christopher Urban, head of Mealtime Stories, said: "Our mission is to continue to grow the business, to grow across different categories and find a twist on a product, a better balance of taste and nutrition."

Ten percent of the profits will be donated to charities working to reduce hunger.

Meanwhile, last month, Winfrey invested in True Food Kitchen, which was started by Sam Fox and Anti-Inflammatory Diet pioneer Dr Andrew Weil in 2008.

Winfrey is very excited by what the business is trying to achieve with its menus and principles and wants to part of the company's future.

She previously said: "I love bringing people together over a good meal. When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team's passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company's future."

True Food currently has 23 restaurants across the US and Winfrey first visited True Food Kitchen in Santa Monica, with her friend Bob Greene, a celebrity fitness trainer.

Shortly afterwards, the A Wrinkle In Time actress contacted bosses at the company and invited CEO Christine Barone to dine with her at her Montecito estate so she could discuss her possibly investing in the business.

Barone said: "We discussed the future of True Food Kitchen and our strategy, and our goals to bring this way of eating to more people. I get excited any time anyone is interested in True Food Kitchen, so I was certainly incredibly excited that she loved our brand and wanted to part of our brand.

"Her involvement is really key to growth and success as we move forward, and we're excited for her to be on board. She'll really be providing insight as an incredibly successful businesswoman ... We're looking forward to all she will bring to our team."