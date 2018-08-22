North-West pastor due in court on rape charge

The ANC Women’s League in the province has called for all perpetrators of violence against women to be harshly dealt with by law.

JOHANNESBURG – A North-West pastor who was allegedly caught raping a woman will appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

This comes just days after the body of another woman was found at the unit 9 stadium in the same area.

She was allegedly raped and murdered by her boyfriend.

The ANC Women’s League in the province has called for all perpetrators of violence against women to be harshly dealt with by law.

League secretary Bridgette Tlomelang says, “All women in the province, we need to focus our energy in fighting this illness and society at large must join us. If a young girl or an old woman doesn’t want you anymore as a man, you’ve got to accept it.”