North-West pastor due in court on rape charge

-
SA under pressure to rethink policy on canned lion huntingLocal
-
North-West pastor due in court on rape chargeLocal
-
John Block, Christo Scholtz will soon start serving 15-year jail sentenceLocal
-
Eskom calls for intervention to recoup over R20bn owed by municipalitiesBusiness
-
SA CPI rises to 5.1% year/year in JulyBusiness
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word videoLocal
Popular Topics
-
SA under pressure to rethink policy on canned lion huntingLocal
-
North-West pastor due in court on rape chargeLocal
-
John Block, Christo Scholtz will soon start serving 15-year jail sentenceLocal
-
Eskom calls for intervention to recoup over R20bn owed by municipalitiesBusiness
-
SA CPI rises to 5.1% year/year in JulyBusiness
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word videoLocal
Popular Topics
-
SuperSport terminates proposed deal with CSA for new domestic T20 tournamentSport
-
Serena tops Forbes list of highest paid female athletesSport
-
Baxter to name Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiersSport
-
What hoodoo? Maddocks shrugs off Wallabies' Eden Park recordSport
-
Steyn picks up groin injury, awaits scanSport
-
SABC to broadcast English Premier League matchesSport
Popular Topics
-
Kim Kardashian West working on lawsuit settlementLifestyle
-
Report: Aretha Franklin had no willLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 21 August 2018Local
-
Fans criticise Madonna for VMA tribute to Aretha FranklinLifestyle
-
Hayley Kiyoko dedicates VMAs award to queer women of colourLifestyle
-
Guy Ritchie buys London pubLifestyle
-
[WATCH] New beast Lamborghini Aventador SLifestyle
-
[OPINION] Idris Elba: isn’t it time for a black James Bond?Opinion
-
Huawei Joburg Day: Lady Zamar urges fans to come prepared to sing alongLifestyle
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The BackstoryLocal
-
DA to Knysna mayor: Resign or face membership terminationPolitics
-
Five things you should know about the Zondo #StateCaptureInquiryPolitics
-
ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu due in court over fraud, corruption casePolitics
-
MPs to grill Ramaphosa on land question and jobs scarcity todayLocal
-
#StateCapture: Govt needs more resources to prevent abuse of tender processesLocal
-
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
-
[ANALYSIS] Kofi Annan: a complicated legacy of achievements and failuresOpinion
-
[OPINION] How the Orthodox Church in Ethiopia can play a role in reconciliationAfrica
-
[OPINION] Rethinking the Gender Pep TalkOpinion
-
[OPINION] We, the inhabitants of devious sanctuariesOpinion
-
[OPINION] The judiciary is the next frontier for land reformOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
SA CPI rises to 5.1% year/year in JulyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Kganyago: People don't let the facts get in the way of their agendaBusiness
-
Deregulating fuel price could lead to massive job losses, Parly toldLocal
-
Nhlanhla Nene outlines overhaul of state-owned companiesBusiness
-
SACP stands by Afro Worldview employeesBusiness
-
State capture inquiry hears of govt tender processes benefiting certain peopleLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 8°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 10°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 9°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 10°C
- -1°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 7°C
North-West pastor due in court on rape charge
The ANC Women’s League in the province has called for all perpetrators of violence against women to be harshly dealt with by law.
JOHANNESBURG – A North-West pastor who was allegedly caught raping a woman will appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
This comes just days after the body of another woman was found at the unit 9 stadium in the same area.
She was allegedly raped and murdered by her boyfriend.
The ANC Women’s League in the province has called for all perpetrators of violence against women to be harshly dealt with by law.
League secretary Bridgette Tlomelang says, “All women in the province, we need to focus our energy in fighting this illness and society at large must join us. If a young girl or an old woman doesn’t want you anymore as a man, you’ve got to accept it.”
Popular in Local
-
Adam Catzavelos fired from family business after racist videoone hour ago
-
#AdamCatzavelos 702, Nedbank condemn racist man's video rant4 hours ago
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up angerone day ago
-
'At last their story is out': Mark Minnie speaks on 'lost boys' in last letter14 hours ago
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video45 minutes ago
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 21 August 20187 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.