MPs send ill-prepared Eskom officials back to drawing board
The power utility officials were supposed to brief the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on deviations and expansions.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has sent Eskom management packing after the power utility officials arrived ill-prepared for an important meeting.
They were supposed to brief the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), the parliamentary watchdog of the public purse, on deviations and expansions.
Annoyed parliamentarians say the power utility’s new dawn seems to have become yet another sunset.
Eskom brought a large delegation to Parliament, using taxpayers’ money to get there. But the delegation failed to respond to questions based on a presentation prepared for them.
One of those questions centred on the coal contract offered to a Gupta-linked company, Tegeta.
African National Congress MP Ezekiel Kekana said: “It’s so embarrassing that we’re ready and you are not. You submitted documents that you cannot even reference. It’s really embarrassing.”
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa says in the four years of Scopa’s meetings; the ill-preparedness of Eskom on Wednesday was the worst they'd seen.
“The responses and information provided are not sufficient and borders on the ill-preparedness.”
The Eskom delegation was led by CEO Phakamani Hadebe. Members have been told to come back next week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
