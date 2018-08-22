Mosola given 7 days to motivate why he shouldn’t be suspended
Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of flouting regulations in the awarding of a R12 billion contract to an engineering consultancy firm, GladAfrica.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has given his city manager seven days to motivate why he should not be suspended.
The council in the capital issued a notice of intention to suspend Moeketsi Mosola pending an independent investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities against him.
Mosola has been accused of flouting regulations in the awarding of a R12 billion contract to an engineering consultancy firm, GladAfrica.
The City of Tshwane says there is prima facie evidence that the city manager unlawfully concluded the contract, adding that the implication of this is that the city now faces serious financial risk which could run in excess of hundreds of millions of rands at the ratepayer’s expense.
Mosola now has seven days to make written representations to the council as to why his suspension should not proceed.
During Wednesday’s council meeting, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters staged a walk-out.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video
-
[LISTEN] Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.