Mosola given 7 days to motivate why he shouldn’t be suspended

Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of flouting regulations in the awarding of a R12 billion contract to an engineering consultancy firm, GladAfrica.

City of Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola. Picture: @MosolaMoeketsi/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has given his city manager seven days to motivate why he should not be suspended.

The council in the capital issued a notice of intention to suspend Moeketsi Mosola pending an independent investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities against him.

Mosola has been accused of flouting regulations in the awarding of a R12 billion contract to an engineering consultancy firm, GladAfrica.

The City of Tshwane says there is prima facie evidence that the city manager unlawfully concluded the contract, adding that the implication of this is that the city now faces serious financial risk which could run in excess of hundreds of millions of rands at the ratepayer’s expense.

Mosola now has seven days to make written representations to the council as to why his suspension should not proceed.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters staged a walk-out.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

