Mkhwebane hits back at calls for her to be removed from office
Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has lodged a formal complaint against Mkhwebane, claiming she’s incompetent based on adverse court findings against her.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has hit back at complaints against her and calls for her to be removed from office.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has lodged a formal complaint against Mkhwebane, claiming she’s incompetent based on adverse court findings against her.
On Wednesday, Mkhwebane responded in a 25-page submission to Parliament’s justice committee, which Eyewitness News has had sight of.
The Public Protector says the fact that some of her findings have been taken on judicial review does not mean she’s incompetent.
She says the onus is on Steenhuisen to prove serious misconduct or substantial incompetence on her part.
Mkhwebane questions whether a fair hearing is possible given the stance of some committee members, saying they should recuse themselves from any decision on the complaint.
She is also demanding a public apology from the committee for what she calls “unseemly public attacks” on her.
The committee will discuss her response at a later date after DA Members of Parliament on Wednesday complained they only received it from the committee secretariat late on Tuesday night.
Mkhwebane’s submission is dated 5 July.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
