Mike Mabuyakhulu’s trial date yet to be set

DURBAN - A trial date for the case against KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu will only be set once the state responds to requests for particulars.

Mabuyakhulu is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.

He’s accused of facilitating illegal payments during his tenure as economic development MEC and pocketing R300,000.

He appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Wednesday.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Karra said: “On the previous adjournment, which was in April, the matter was adjourned for a request for private particulars. Today the matter magistrate made an order that all legal representatives of the accused are expected to submit their request for further particulars before 16 October.”

