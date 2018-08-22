Mike Mabuyakhulu’s trial date yet to be set
Mabuyakhulu is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.
DURBAN - A trial date for the case against KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu will only be set once the state responds to requests for particulars.
Mabuyakhulu is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.
He’s accused of facilitating illegal payments during his tenure as economic development MEC and pocketing R300,000.
[WATCH] #MikeMabuyakhulu this morning after appearing in the commercial crimes court in Durban. ZN pic.twitter.com/BN8HsOHD3Z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
He appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Wednesday.
KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Karra said: “On the previous adjournment, which was in April, the matter was adjourned for a request for private particulars. Today the matter magistrate made an order that all legal representatives of the accused are expected to submit their request for further particulars before 16 October.”
#MikeMabuyakhulu KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Karra says the fraud,theft,money-laundering and corruption case against the KZN ANC deputy chair. The matter has been adjourned to allow for the state to respond to requests for particulars in the matter.ZN pic.twitter.com/k1bxuYrHUM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
Adam Catzavelos banned from his children’s school following racist video
-
Committee report: 59% against amending Constitution for land expropriation
-
#AdamCatzavelos: EFF calls for boycott of 'businesses owned by racists'
-
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.