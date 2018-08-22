Meghan Markle’s half-brother accuses her of lacking compassion
Thomas Markle Jr says he is shocked by the way his sibling has been ignoring her father since it emerged that he had set up paparazzi pictures to rake in some cash before her wedding.
LONDON - Thomas Markle Jr, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother thinks she’s changed since she became famous and says she lacks compassion.
Thomas Markle Jr says he is shocked by the way his sibling - who married Prince Harry back in May - has been ignoring her father Thomas Markle Snr since it emerged that he had set up paparazzi pictures to rake in some cash before her wedding.
He was convinced the 37-year-old former actress - who shot into the limelight when she landed a role in Suits - would have at least checked in on her dad after he underwent surgery on his heart three months ago, but he thinks she’s lost her caring nature.
Speaking to the DailyMail.com, Thomas Jr said: “It’s not the Meghan I remember. The Meg I remember was very caring and she cared about everybody - that was important to her. Since Hollywood and being on that show - being a celebrity has changed her. Maybe she feels she is above everybody, maybe even more now.
“But if she wasn’t with Prince Harry right now - even if she was still on Suits right now - she would have stopped what she was doing to go and visit him and make sure he’s ok. I think a lot of this probably has to do with Meghan. Who knows what she told them? It’s obvious that she does have a family. That’s probably another issue for my father.”
This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has had a fraught relationship with her father though as she also reportedly distanced herself from him when she bagged the role in Suits.
Thomas Jr said: “I think Meghan should have handled this differently. I think Meghan should have handled this from the beginning and I think it got ignored and swept under the carpet for so long, it’s a shame where it’s ended up, especially between her and my father. She’s capable of doing anything, she’s just got to want to do it. If she wants to make amends, by all means, she can do that. But she’s got to want to do it.
“Before she went to Suits, they were just in constant contact all the time and that’s all he would ever talk about. He dedicated all his time to her. But when she couldn’t give him the time he needed or wanted to spend with her, he got upset about that.
“She didn’t need him like she needed him before - she was getting everything she wanted from being a star and being on that show. He would have to reach out to her and I think their relationship became a lot more distant then and that hurt his feelings.”
Thomas Jr hasn’t had the best relationship with his father himself, but he doesn’t think anyone “deserves” to be treated the way the retired lighting director has been recent.
He explained: “I don’t think he deserves that kind of treatment from her. I think she owes him emotionally as his daughter to support him the way he supported her. To see all this, go on in the media, from their relationship being so close and so tight-knit all her life to come to this, like she doesn’t want to deal with him for what reasons I don’t know.
“No father-daughter relationship should be like this. I feel for him because of how strong their relationship was and what it’s become now. That’s got to hurt anybody.”
