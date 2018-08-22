Mark Willemse awaits communication from DA on disciplinary hearing
The party's federal executive has resolved to ask for Willemse’s resignation as the town's mayor or terminate his membership if he refuses to do so.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse says he's still awaiting correspondence from the Democratic Alliance regarding his disciplinary hearing.
Party leaders have been sidelined in the process of Willemse’s mayoral appointment.
Willemse appeared before a disciplinary committee early this month. He took over the position as the Southern Cape town's mayor after former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was kicked out through an African National Congress-sponsored no-confidence motion.
He snubbed party leaders who ordered he resign as mayor and rather stay on as Eden District Municipality speaker. It is argued he brought the DA into disrepute.
Willemse did not want to comment on the matter, saying he's not heard anything from the DA.
